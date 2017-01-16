From Prince William police:

Armed Robbery | Felony Hit & Run – On January 15 at 4:06PM, officers responded to the area of Lindendale Rd and Leesburg Ct in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a robbery. The victim, a 15-year-old male juvenile of Woodbridge, reported to police that he and another male juvenile were walking in the above area when they were approached by four males in a white Mercedes sedan.

During the encounter, one of the males implied he had a weapon and demanded the victim’s property. The suspects took the victim’s shoes and a cell phone before fleeing in the vehicle. No injuries were reported. A responding officer observed a vehicle matching the description provided by the victim and attempted a traffic stop.

Two occupants bailed out of the vehicle in the area of Dale Blvd and Kaiser Ct. The vehicle was still in motion and struck an unoccupied, parked vehicle before striking a police cruiser. No injuries were reported.

A police K-9 responded to the area and located one of the suspects. The second suspect was not located. The vehicle driven in the incident was reported stolen earlier in the day from a home in the 3300 block of Bybrook Ln in Woodbridge.

Following the investigation, detectives from the Robbery Unit arrested the suspect, identified as a 15-year-old male juvenile of Woodbridge. At the time of the traffic stop, the vehicle was only occupied by two of the four suspects. The investigation continues.

Arrested on January 15:

A 15-year-old male juvenile of Woodbridge

Charged with robbery, hit & run, and possession of stolen property

Court Date: Pending | Status: Held at the Juvenile Detention Center