Election information for 2017 from the Virginia Office of Elections:

6/13/17 June Primary (called if needed)

Deadline to register to vote, or update an existing registration, is Monday, May 22, 2017
Deadline to request an absentee ballot to be mailed to you is 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Your request must be received by your Registrar by 5:00 p.m.
11/7/17 General Election and Special Elections

Deadline to register to vote, or update an existing registration, is Monday, October 16, 2017
Deadline to request an absentee ballot to be mailed to you is 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 31, 2017. Your request must be received by your Registrar by 5:00 p.m.

PL: What are the top three major issues facing voters in your district?

King: Education, transportation, and economic development.

PL: What concrete solutions do you propose to address these issues?

King: Teachers need support and our children need the best tools for success. I want to advocate for our fair share of our taxes for our schools so we can get teachers the pay raise that they desire and the tools so they can teach. Transportation has improved but we still need mass transit options down the Route 1 corridor to reduce congestion. The Express lanes are not enough to handle our transportation needs. The 2nd district is in desire need of economic development. I want to work with companies and local business owners to create quality jobs in the district so people can live where they work. I believe that these issues are important because our overall quality of life will increase and we will have more time to spend with our families and less time in traffic.

PL: From your perspective, what is the job description of the office you’re seeking?

King: A legislators’ duties are to raise awareness on critical issues on all public issues. They should listen to their constituents and create laws that actually solve problems and prevent incidents from happening.

PL: What expertise will you bring to the office?

King: I am an Iraq Army veteran who has an autistic child who needs adequate services that are not being provided. I have been advocating for special needs children for the last ten years. I am a Deputy Sheriff who has work with the mentally ill in jail. I am a father of three and a proud husband. I am a homeowner and proud Democrat. Additional I am a student at [George Mason University]. PL: Do you feel that the average citizen is well informed and understands the workings of state government? If not, how do you intend on improving communication with your constituency? King: The average citizen is not informed on local issues. I believe that I can reach them in person at their door and by having local information events.

PL: Have you ever made any mistakes in your public life? How have they affected you?

King: None so far.

PL: Our readers want leaders in local government. Why should they vote for you?

King: They should vote for me because I am a public servant. I have spent the last 15 years serving our country. I helped protect us from global terrorism a far and now as a law enforcement officer. I look forward to continuing to serve to the people of the Commonwealth by serving as a legislator in the 2nd district.