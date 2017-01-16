Submitted by BadWolf Brewery:

BadWolf is very excited to announce that six packs of Jesse’s Girl & Aces High are now available in three local Harris Teeters (Bristow, two locations in Manassas).

Thank you to all of our amazing staff, friends & family getting us to this point!! We are so proud of how far we’ve come since opening June 19, 2013.

Now go grab one off the shelf and be sure to share generously with friends & family! Cheers all!