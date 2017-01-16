Body of Sosa Rivas, 21, of Fairfax, found in Cherry Hill

From Prince William police:

Homicide Investigation *VICTIM IDENTIFIED – The body of an adult male which was discovered along the Potomac River in the 1500 block of Cherry Hill Rd in Dumfries on January 12 has been positively identified as Christian Alexander SOSA RIVAS, 21, of Fairfax. The investigation into his death is still ongoing. Anyone with information about this death is asked to contact Prince William County police or Crime Solvers via the information provided below.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Prince William County Crime Solvers. Tipsters can call 1-866-411-TIPS, text “PWC” plus your information to 274637, or submit a webtip by visiting the Crime Solvers Facebook Page. Tipsters remain anonymous & could earn up to a $1,000 reward.