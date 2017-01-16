News Body of Sosa Rivas, 21, of Fairfax, found in Cherry Hill
From Prince William police:
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Homicide Investigation *VICTIM IDENTIFIED – The body of an adult male which was discovered along the Potomac River in the 1500 block of Cherry Hill Rd in Dumfries on January 12 has been positively identified as Christian Alexander SOSA RIVAS, 21, of Fairfax. The investigation into his death is still ongoing. Anyone with information about this death is asked to contact Prince William County police or Crime Solvers via the information provided below.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Prince William County Crime Solvers. Tipsters can call 1-866-411-TIPS, text “PWC” plus your information to 274637, or submit a webtip by visiting the Crime Solvers Facebook Page. Tipsters remain anonymous & could earn up to a $1,000 reward.
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
The Town of Dumfries is Hiring
January 13, 2017
‘Prince William County’s Critical Home Repair program’
January 9, 2017
Honor vets and active duty military at the Clubs at Quantico
January 6, 2017
Want More Prince William County?
January 5, 2017
Competitive Edge gives girls in sports an edge
December 29, 2016
Five ways Manassas Park Parks and Recreation staff stay motivated to workout
December 27, 2016