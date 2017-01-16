News Armed robber hits Manassas area cell phone store
From police:
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Armed Robbery – On January 13 at 5:55PM, officers responded to the Boost Mobile store located at 7581 Centreville Rd in Manassas (20111) to investigate a robbery. Employees reported to police that an unknown, masked man entered the business and demanded money. The suspect brandished a handgun and took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the business on foot. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 was used to search for the suspect who was not located.
Suspect Description:
Black male, unknown age, light complexion with hazel eyes
Last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, gloves, ski mask, and black shoes with a white sole lining
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
The Town of Dumfries is Hiring
January 13, 2017
‘Prince William County’s Critical Home Repair program’
January 9, 2017
Honor vets and active duty military at the Clubs at Quantico
January 6, 2017
Want More Prince William County?
January 5, 2017
Competitive Edge gives girls in sports an edge
December 29, 2016
Five ways Manassas Park Parks and Recreation staff stay motivated to workout
December 27, 2016