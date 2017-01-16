Read Us Daily for Local News in Manassas, Virginia

Armed robber hits Manassas area cell phone store

by Potomac Local on January 16, 2017 at 6:59 pm Leave a Comment
police-suv

From police: 

Armed Robbery – On January 13 at 5:55PM, officers responded to the Boost Mobile store located at 7581 Centreville Rd in Manassas (20111) to investigate a robbery. Employees reported to police that an unknown, masked man entered the business and demanded money. The suspect brandished a handgun and took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the business on foot. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 was used to search for the suspect who was not located.

Suspect Description:

Black male, unknown age, light complexion with hazel eyes

Last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, gloves, ski mask, and black shoes with a white sole lining

