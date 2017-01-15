Roadside signs in Fauquier, Prince William profess love for ‘Michelle’

Michelle, it’s clear to see that you have a big fan.

And, we think that he’s sorry.

Posted along with a two-lane thoroughfare linking Prince William and Fauquier counties on Friday, popsicle signs made of bright-colored cardboard, noted someone’s love and affection for “Michelle.”

“Michelle, you’re the only one for me.” “I love you, Michelle.” “I am nothing without you, Michelle.” “I love Michelle.”

The signs sat along the right side of Bent Town Road in Fauquier County, and across the county line on Fleetwood Drive in Prince William County.

We don’t know who put them there. We don’t know who Michelle is, although we suspect that she commutes along the frequented byway around Quantico Marine Corps Base to get to Manassas, or maybe to Interstate 66.

While we don’t know when the signs were erected, on Friday they still looked fresh and untouched by rain or other outside, winter elements.