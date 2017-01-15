Read Us Daily for Local News in Prince William, Virginia

43°

Menu

News
Roadside signs in Fauquier, Prince William profess love for ‘Michelle’

by Potomac Local on January 15, 2017 at 9:46 am Leave a Comment
loveyoumichelle

Michelle, it’s clear to see that you have a big fan.

And, we think that he’s sorry.

Posted along with a two-lane thoroughfare linking Prince William and Fauquier counties on Friday, popsicle signs made of bright-colored cardboard, noted someone’s love and affection for “Michelle.”

“Michelle, you’re the only one for me.”

“I love you, Michelle.”

“I am nothing without you, Michelle.”

“I love Michelle.”

The signs sat along the right side of Bent Town Road in Fauquier County, and across the county line on Fleetwood Drive in Prince William County.

We don’t know who put them there. We don’t know who Michelle is, although we suspect that she commutes along the frequented byway around Quantico Marine Corps Base to get to Manassas, or maybe to Interstate 66.

While we don’t know when the signs were erected, on Friday they still looked fresh and untouched by rain or other outside, winter elements.

Send news and photos to Potomac Local
News, Prince William,
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...