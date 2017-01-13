Read Us Daily for Local News in Prince William, Virginia

Winners announced for the 2017 MLK Oratorical Contest

by Potomac Local on January 13, 2017 at 7:30 am Leave a Comment

The Prince William County Alumnae Chapter (PWCAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will hold its annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Oratorical Contest on Monday, Jan. 16, 2016

The theme is “what the world needs now.” The event begins at 11 a.m. at the C.D. Hylton Memorial Chapel, located at 14640 Potomac Mills Road in Woodbridge.

Here are the winners/speakers for the event:

Submitted: 

Congratulations to the following students who will speak before the audience on the 16th and will receive an additional cash award. Please note the reference to the judge’s choice award.

Middle School (in alpha order by student name)
Chelsea Campbell Porter School
Jennine Faruque Stonewall Middle School
Abdullah Usufzai Ronald Reagan Middle School

A 4th middle school participant (The Judge’s Choice/Honorable Mention Award) was chosen who will be announced at the program.

High School (in alpha order by student name)
Gladys Gonzalez Osbourn High School (City of Manassas)
Norman Jones Stonewall Jackson High School
Hamayel Safi Woodbridge High School

A 4th high school participant (The Judge’s Choice/Honorable Mention Award) was chosen who will be announced at the program.

News, Prince William
