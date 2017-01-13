Winners announced for the 2017 MLK Oratorical Contest

Happy New Year!! #PWCACDST is ready for 2017! Starting with the MLK Jr. Oratorical Choir! Next rehearsal is 1/8 wear jeans & white top! pic.twitter.com/wE1mhE4Qmc — DeltaSigmaThetaPWCAC (@PWCACDST) January 4, 2017

The Prince William County Alumnae Chapter (PWCAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will hold its annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Oratorical Contest on Monday, Jan. 16, 2016

The theme is “what the world needs now.” The event begins at 11 a.m. at the C.D. Hylton Memorial Chapel, located at 14640 Potomac Mills Road in Woodbridge.

Here are the winners/speakers for the event:

