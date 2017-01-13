Sponsored Post The Town of Dumfries is Hiring
Join a Great Team – The Town of Dumfries is presently accepting applications for the following positions:
— Building Official
— Chief of Police
— Code Compliance Officer
— Community Development Director
— Director of Public Works
— Information Technology Manager
— Police Officer
— Sergeant
The staff at the Town of Dumfries do what they love and love what they do. While each person has a particular role, the staff also works together to support each other and the Town as a whole. You can find further information and details on how to apply on the Town's website at www.dumfriesva.gov.
