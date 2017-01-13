News ‘Residents…confirmed having witnessed several gunshots on the 8600 block of Bruton Parish Ct’
From Manassas police:
Shots Fired At approximately 10 p.m. on Jan. 11, 2017, Manassas City Police responded to the area of Bruton Parish Ct. for a report of shots fired. Officers and Detectives from the Northern Virginia Regional Gang Task Force located and secured the scene and interviewed residents, who confirmed having witnessed several gunshots on the 8600 block of Bruton Parish Ct moments prior. Several vehicles and the maintenance portion of one apartment building sustained minor damages. No victims or injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
