From Dave Cobb, of Mission-BBQ in Stafford:

MISSION BBQ announced on January 5, 2017 that thanks to the generous support of our customers, the total donation to the local National Guard is $42,839. The donation total is from 10% of gift card sales sold between November 25 and December 31 at all 40 locations. The National Guard is an essential element of the U.S. military. Always on guard to defend the American way of life in an emergency, they are a force ready for whatever is needed in our communities.

We will be making the donation to the Fredericksburg Virginia National Guard.