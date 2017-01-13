News ‘Mission BBQ announced…the total donation to the local National Guard is $42,839’
From Dave Cobb, of Mission-BBQ in Stafford:
MISSION BBQ announced on January 5, 2017 that thanks to the generous support of our customers, the total donation to the local National Guard is $42,839. The donation total is from 10% of gift card sales sold between November 25 and December 31 at all 40 locations. The National Guard is an essential element of the U.S. military. Always on guard to defend the American way of life in an emergency, they are a force ready for whatever is needed in our communities.We will be making the donation to the Fredericksburg Virginia National Guard.
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
The Town of Dumfries is Hiring
January 13, 2017
‘Prince William County’s Critical Home Repair program’
January 9, 2017
Honor vets and active duty military at the Clubs at Quantico
January 6, 2017
Want More Prince William County?
January 5, 2017
Competitive Edge gives girls in sports an edge
December 29, 2016
Five ways Manassas Park Parks and Recreation staff stay motivated to workout
December 27, 2016