News ‘An unknown male caller reported that there was a bomb in the courthouse’
From Prince William police:
Threat to Bomb – The investigation revealed that an unknown male caller reported that there was a bomb in the courthouse. After a search of the property and surrounding area with the assistance of two police K-9 units, officers determined that the threat was not credible. During the investigation, detectives from the Intel Unit identified the caller as the accused and obtained a warrant for his arrest.
Wanted: [Photo from April 2016]
Randy Leo JESSEE, 36, of No Fixed Address
Described as a white male, 6’00”, 270lbs with brown eyes and brown hair
Wanted for of threat to bomb
