‘An unknown male caller reported that there was a bomb in the courthouse’

by Potomac Local on January 13, 2017 at 3:11 pm Leave a Comment
A barrier was erected Tuesday at the Prince William County Courthouse following bombings at the Boston Marathon the day before that killed three and injured nearly 200 people. [Photo: Uriah Kiser / Potomac Local News]

From Prince William police: 

Threat to Bomb  The investigation revealed that an unknown male caller reported that there was a bomb in the courthouse. After a search of the property and surrounding area with the assistance of two police K-9 units, officers determined that the threat was not credible. During the investigation, detectives from the Intel Unit identified the caller as the accused and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Wanted: [Photo from April 2016]

Randy Leo JESSEE, 36, of No Fixed Address

Described as a white male, 6’00”, 270lbs with brown eyes and brown hair

Wanted for of threat to bomb

