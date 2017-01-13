From Prince William police:

Threat to Bomb – The investigation revealed that an unknown male caller reported that there was a bomb in the courthouse. After a search of the property and surrounding area with the assistance of two police K-9 units, officers determined that the threat was not credible. During the investigation, detectives from the Intel Unit identified the caller as the accused and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Wanted: [Photo from April 2016]

Randy Leo JESSEE, 36, of No Fixed Address

Described as a white male, 6’00”, 270lbs with brown eyes and brown hair

Wanted for of threat to bomb