News Icy conditions possible Saturday
From the National Weather Service office in Sterling:
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM EST SATURDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BALTIMORE MD/WASHINGTON HAS ISSUED A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WINTRY MIX...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM EST SATURDAY. * PRECIPITATION TYPE...SNOW...SLEET...AND FREEZING RAIN. * ACCUMULATIONS...SNOW ACCUMULATION OF UP TO 1 INCH...ALONG WITH AROUND A TRACE OF ICE. * TIMING...LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...ICY PATCHES ON ROADS AND BRIDGES WILL MAKE TRAVEL DIFFICULT. * WINDS...SOUTHEAST 5 MPH OR LESS. * TEMPERATURES...AROUND 30. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW...SLEET... AND FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. BE PREPARED FOR SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES...AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING.
