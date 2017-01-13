Read Us Daily for Local News in Manassas, Virginia

Icy conditions possible Saturday

by Potomac Local on January 13, 2017 at 3:05 pm Leave a Comment
From the National Weather Service office in Sterling

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM EST
SATURDAY...

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BALTIMORE MD/WASHINGTON HAS
ISSUED A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WINTRY MIX...WHICH IS IN
EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM EST SATURDAY.

* PRECIPITATION TYPE...SNOW...SLEET...AND FREEZING RAIN.

* ACCUMULATIONS...SNOW ACCUMULATION OF UP TO 1 INCH...ALONG WITH
  AROUND A TRACE OF ICE.

* TIMING...LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY.

* IMPACTS...ICY PATCHES ON ROADS AND BRIDGES WILL MAKE TRAVEL
  DIFFICULT.

* WINDS...SOUTHEAST 5 MPH OR LESS.

* TEMPERATURES...AROUND 30.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW...SLEET...
AND FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. BE PREPARED FOR
SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES...AND USE CAUTION WHILE
DRIVING.

