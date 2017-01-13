Help needed with annual ‘Point in Time Count of homeless’

Good morning Prince William – Join in the fun at the Souper Bowl Bingo event on Saturday, January 28 to support the wonderful work of the Haymarket Regional Food Pantry. The event is from 3-pm at the QBE building located at 14600 Washington Street in Haymarket. Bingo cards are just $1 each or I can of soup. There will be snacks and refreshments available for purchase and also lots of fun prizes. What a great way to spend a cold afternoon. Please email Alison with any questions at fundraising@haymarketfoodpantry.org.

· The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program is looking for volunteer’s age 55+ to transport veterans to their doctors’ appointments and perhaps stop by the pharmacy to fill a new prescription. There is an immediate need in the Woodbridge area! It’s a great way to say thank you for their service. The second need is to present life skills to 4th-grade students who may be home alone for a short period after school. It’s a fun curriculum and certainly a fun age to work with. Please call Jan at (571) 292-5307 for more info.

· The Annual Joe Page Blood Drive is Saturday, January 21st at the Manassas Church of the Brethren from 9am-2pm. This is a wonderful way to remember a great young man. Please email his mom Debbie at Debd509@aol.com to schedule your appointment. The great kids with the Joe 15 Team will be on hand to continue Joe’s love of volunteering.

· SERVE in Manassas has two needs coming up. First, they need a few volunteers to help at the end of January to help with the Annual Point in Time Count of homeless citizens living in various camps around the area. This task is for adults only. The second need is for a group, family or club to provide brunch or dinner on President’s Day February 20th to the 94 residents in the Family Shelter. You can bring it in or utilize their fabulous kitchen to cook and prepare. Your group of helpers will have a super time with this project so pull out your recipe box for fun ideas. Please email Navara with any questions at ncannon@nvfs.org.

· Project Mend A House invites you to their free workshop series called Live Well Virginia beginning February 16th 9am-noon. The workshop provides the skills to manage conditions such as diabetes, arthritis, high blood pressure, heart disease, chronic pain and other conditions. This first series will be at the Manassas Senior Center, but they will have future programs at the Potomac Library, Arbor Terrace, and the Woodbridge Senior Center. Please call Jodie at (571) 494-5577 to learn more.

· Serving our Willing Warriors invites you to their Annual Monte Carlo Night on Saturday, February 18th, 6-11pm. This fun event includes gaming tables and other activities. Volunteers are also needed to help spread the word, ticket sales, event prep and other tasks the night of the event. They also need volunteers to help prepare the house every Wednesday 10:30-1pm for the next guests and landscaping, grounds keeping as we get closer to spring. Please email Kimberly at volunteer@willingwarriors.org to learn more.

· Brain Injury Services is looking for PALS volunteers to visit clients in their homes. They have a man who enjoys music and would greatly appreciate a visit once or twice a month. Opportunities are always flexible! Please call Michelle at (703) 451-8881 ext. 232 to learn more.

· Saved Hands Foundation is looking for volunteers to teach Microsoft Office to adults either in the evenings or daytime. They are also looking for a grant writer, administrated support and a marketing director. Be part of the team offering skill building to disadvantaged adults. Please email info@savedhandsfoundation.org to learn more.

· If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call my wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William. Jan can help you with the Retired and Senior Volunteer (RSVP) opportunities at (703) 369-5292 ext. 1, Shelley can help with any individual or group project and send you weekly updates if you’d like. Shelley is at (703) 369-5292 ext. 0, and Bonnie can help you with opportunities available in Disaster Preparedness at (703) 369-5292 ext. 3. Please visit our newly re-vamped website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.

Call to Action is a column written by Volunteer Prince William Director Mary Foley.