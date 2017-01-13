News ‘This is Prince William County’s first homicide of 2017’
From Prince William police:
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Homicide Investigation *UPDATE – On January 13, the body discovered along the Potomac River in the 1500 block of Cherry Hill Rd in Dumfries underwent an autopsy at the Medical Examiner’s Office in Manassas. Based upon further examination of the victim’s body and the police investigation, detectives from the Homicide Unit are now classifying this death as a homicide. The victim was found on January 12 and appeared to have suffered trauma to his body. Preliminarily, the victim has been identified as an adult male. The victim’s identification will be released once a next of kin has been notified. The investigation continues. This is Prince William County’s first homicide of 2017.
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
The Town of Dumfries is Hiring
January 13, 2017
‘Prince William County’s Critical Home Repair program’
January 9, 2017
Honor vets and active duty military at the Clubs at Quantico
January 6, 2017
Want More Prince William County?
January 5, 2017
Competitive Edge gives girls in sports an edge
December 29, 2016
Five ways Manassas Park Parks and Recreation staff stay motivated to workout
December 27, 2016