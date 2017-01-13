From Prince William police:

Homicide Investigation *UPDATE – On January 13, the body discovered along the Potomac River in the 1500 block of Cherry Hill Rd in Dumfries underwent an autopsy at the Medical Examiner’s Office in Manassas. Based upon further examination of the victim’s body and the police investigation, detectives from the Homicide Unit are now classifying this death as a homicide. The victim was found on January 12 and appeared to have suffered trauma to his body. Preliminarily, the victim has been identified as an adult male. The victim’s identification will be released once a next of kin has been notified. The investigation continues. This is Prince William County’s first homicide of 2017.