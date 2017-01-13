3 dogs killed, 5 people displaced after Manassas Park house fire

MANASSAS PARK, Va. — Five dogs were pulled from a burning home in Manassas Park on Thursday. Three of them died.

From Manassas Park Fire Rescue Department Chief David Dixon:

At [1:11 p.m.] on Thursday January 12, 2017 a residential structural fire box assignment comprised of Manassas Park City, Manassas City, and Prince William County fire and rescue units, along with Manassas Park Police Department, were dispatched to 118 Baker Street, City of Manassas Park, for the report of a house fire.

The first fire units arrived on scene within 5 minutes finding a working residential structure fire with smoke and flames visible. Firefighters quickly entered the structure for fire attack and search for any occupants. Five dogs were located and removed from the home. Firefighters and paramedics provided lifesaving treatment to all five unresponsive animals. Two were revived and transported to a local emergency veterinary clinic by a Manassas Park Police animal control vehicle. The fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters which limited fire damage to just the structure of origin.

One occupant, who was not home at the time of the fire, experienced a medical emergency after arriving at the scene. The occupant was treated by paramedics and transported to a local hospital.

The fire started in the living room and has been ruled accidental due to careless smoking. A total of five occupants were displaced. American Red Cross was on the scene assisting with temporary relocation. The total fire loss is estimated to be $125,000.