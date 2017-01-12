News ‘A female driver drove onto campus, took multiple, unattended book bags from a table in front of the school’
From Manassas City Police:
Larceny – Arrest
At approximately 12:20 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2017, Manassas City Police responded to Seton School, located at 9314 Maple St, for a report of a larceny that had just occurred. The reporting party told officers that a female driver drove onto campus, took multiple, unattended book bags from a table in front of the school, and drove away. With the assistance of the Manassas City Police Traffic Services Unit, officers quickly identified and located the suspect, Casey A. MHIRE, 31. MHIRE was arrested without incident and charged with Grand Larceny. Items that were stolen along with the book bags were valued altogether at approximately $1,500 and included personal items, wallets, school supplies, and electronics.
