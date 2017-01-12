Read Us Daily for Local News in Manassas, Virginia

53°

Menu

News
‘A female driver drove onto campus, took multiple, unattended book bags from a table in front of the school’

by Potomac Local on January 12, 2017 at 9:55 am Leave a Comment
MHIRE Casey A

From Manassas City Police: 

Larceny – Arrest

At approximately 12:20 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2017, Manassas City Police responded to Seton School, located at 9314 Maple St, for a report of a larceny that had just occurred. The reporting party told officers that a female driver drove onto campus, took multiple, unattended book bags from a table in front of the school, and drove away. With the assistance of the Manassas City Police Traffic Services Unit, officers quickly identified and located the suspect, Casey A. MHIRE, 31. MHIRE was arrested without incident and charged with Grand Larceny. Items that were stolen along with the book bags were valued altogether at approximately $1,500 and included personal items, wallets, school supplies, and electronics.

Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Crime, Manassas Local, News
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...