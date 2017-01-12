Read Us Daily for Local News in Prince William, Virginia

‘Two patients transported, unknown condition’

by Potomac Local on January 12, 2017 at 4:22 pm Leave a Comment
sudleycrash2
sudleycrash1

A serious crash a occurred about 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Sudley Road and Interstate 66. 

Here’s info from Prince William police: 

T-bone accident between small truck and another vehicle. Two patients transported unknown condition. One lane of Sudley NB blocked.

 

