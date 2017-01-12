Traffic ‘Two patients transported, unknown condition’
A serious crash a occurred about 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Sudley Road and Interstate 66.
Here’s info from Prince William police:
T-bone accident between small truck and another vehicle. Two patients transported unknown condition. One lane of Sudley NB blocked.
