From Prince William fire and rescue:

On Wednesday, January 11th at 10:40 a.m., fire and rescue units were dispatched to a structure fire located in a single family home in the 12900 block of Vixen Court in Bristow.

Upon entry firefighters observed a fire in the kitchen microwave that extended to the kitchen cabinets. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.

Members of the family were home asleep at the time of the fire when they were awakened by the smoke detector sounding. The occupants safely evacuated the home and called 911.

Although the fire was contained to the kitchen, the kitchen and dining room areas sustained smoke damage. According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, preliminary damages are estimated at $20,000.

No injuries reported.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.