Read Us Daily for Local News in Prince William, Virginia

53°

Menu

News
Imagewerks presents at 1 Million Cups

by Potomac Local on January 12, 2017 at 10:51 am Leave a Comment
0112171mcgroup
0112171mcjenn
0112171mcjim
0112171mckathy

Kathy Strauss from Imagewerks Photography and Art presented Wednesday at 1 Million Cups.

Strauss discussed with the group of about 20 people in attendance her efforts to offer more photography solutions to her customers, which include the Prince William Chamber of Commerce. She also talked about an upcoming photography cruise, which is a new venture for her company.

1 Million Cups Prince William meets at 8:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas. The group brings an entrepreneur to the front of the room each week to talk about their business. The leader also presents a challenge question to the group, and the group helps to mastermind a solution to the challenge.

The event is free to attend. 

Editor’s note: Potomac Local Publisher Uriah Kiser is a 1 Million Cups Prince William volunteer organizer.

Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Business, News
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...