Kathy Strauss from Imagewerks Photography and Art presented Wednesday at 1 Million Cups.

Strauss discussed with the group of about 20 people in attendance her efforts to offer more photography solutions to her customers, which include the Prince William Chamber of Commerce. She also talked about an upcoming photography cruise, which is a new venture for her company.

1 Million Cups Prince William meets at 8:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas. The group brings an entrepreneur to the front of the room each week to talk about their business. The leader also presents a challenge question to the group, and the group helps to mastermind a solution to the challenge.

The event is free to attend.

Editor’s note: Potomac Local Publisher Uriah Kiser is a 1 Million Cups Prince William volunteer organizer.