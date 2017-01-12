Submitted:

The Department of Environmental Quality will host an information briefing on a proposed environmental permit for the Dominion Possum Point power station in Prince William County.

The meeting will be held at Potomac Senior High School, 3401 Panther Pride Drive, Dumfries, VA 22026 on January 26, 2017, beginning at 7 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the meeting will be held February 2, 2017, at the same location and time.

The meeting will provide information on a proposed solid waste permit that regulates the closure of the coal ash ponds. The closure of these ponds is necessitated by final coal ash regulations that were approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 2015. The proposed permit addresses the closure of coal ash Pond D, which is closing in place, including the capping and post-closure care. The proposed solid waste permit also covers the remaining coal ash ponds, which are being closed through removal.

Additional proposed permit requirements include groundwater monitoring and surface water monitoring.

This meeting is not part of the required public participation process for any solid waste permitting actions associated with the closure. The meeting is intended to supplement the solid waste permit process and to allow the public an opportunity to ask DEQ questions during the official public comment period. Also, please note that because this meeting is not part of the official permitting process, comments made during this information meeting will not be part of the official public comment record on any of the required permit actions.

Information about the meeting or the proposed permit is available from Richard Doucette at (703) 583-3813 or by email, Richard.Doucette@deq.virginia.gov.