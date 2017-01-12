Body found in Cherry Hill along banks of Potomac River

From Prince William police:

Suspicious Death – On January 12 at 12:40PM, officers responded to the 1500 block of Cherry Hill Rd in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a death. The caller reported to police that while walking in the above area, a man’s body was observed along the shoreline of the Potomac River. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives from the Homicide Unit are investigating the death as suspicious. The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination and autopsy. The victim’s identification will be released once confirmed and a next of kin has been notified. The investigation continues.

