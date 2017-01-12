News AMC Potomac Mills 18 adds ‘premium large format’ screens, Dolby sound
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — New screens with enhanced sound were added to AMC Potomac Mills 18 Theatres on December 30.
From a press release:
AMC Theatres and Dolby Laboratories, Inc. have elevated the movie-going experience in Woodbridge, as movie lovers at AMC Potomac Mills 18 can now experience the next generation of premium large format theatres with the opening of Dolby Cinema™ at AMC.
Dolby CinemaTM at AMC combines Dolby’s spectacular imaging and sound technologies with innovative seating that takes comfort to the next level with AMC’s spacious recliners. Guests of Dolby Cinema can expect:
DRAMATIC IMAGING – The picture comes alive with astonishing brightness and contrast, and captivating color that more closely matches what the eye can see.
MOVING AUDIO – Guests are transported inside the story withsound that flows all around them, including overhead, with breathtaking realism that creates a powerfully moving experience.
INNOVATIVE SEATING – Moviegoers enjoy next-level comfort with spacious, high-power, reserved recliners that pulsate with the action.
From Facebook:
Katy Lau Our movie was at 2 pm, the tickets cost $16.25 each. I think this is about $3-4 more than a regular theater at the same time if i remember correctly. The movie we saw only had this theater or 3D available though.
GM Bunno Brinkley Yeah. Saw underworld in it. They need to turn the volume down a notch or 2. I understand great new option look at us but still there is a thing called too much… Not alot just a notch or two.
Shawn Riley You can go to the one in centerville for half the price, recliners, reserved seating, and many more perks.
Crazy if people are paying what the movie costs when it comes out on blu ray.
I’ll drive the extra, go to Sweetwater for dinner then slide on over. Had a better dinner than around Potomac mills and saved money with better experience at theater.
Donna DeFife I’ll wait & watch at home in my own recliner.
