AMC Potomac Mills 18 adds ‘premium large format’ screens, Dolby sound

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — New screens with enhanced sound were added to AMC Potomac Mills 18 Theatres on December 30.

AMC Theatres and Dolby Laboratories, Inc. have elevated the movie-going experience in Woodbridge, as movie lovers at AMC Potomac Mills 18 can now experience the next generation of premium large format theatres with the opening of Dolby Cinema™ at AMC.

Dolby CinemaTM at AMC combines Dolby’s spectacular imaging and sound technologies with innovative seating that takes comfort to the next level with AMC’s spacious recliners. Guests of Dolby Cinema can expect:

DRAMATIC IMAGING – The picture comes alive with astonishing brightness and contrast, and captivating color that more closely matches what the eye can see.

MOVING AUDIO – Guests are transported inside the story withsound that flows all around them, including overhead, with breathtaking realism that creates a powerfully moving experience.

INNOVATIVE SEATING – Moviegoers enjoy next-level comfort with spacious, high-power, reserved recliners that pulsate with the action.

