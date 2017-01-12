Read Us Daily for Local News in Prince William, Virginia

495 Express Lanes tolls keep on truckin

by Potomac Local on January 12, 2017 at 9:39 am Leave a Comment
We see more expensive tolls on the Capital Beltway’s 495 Express Lanes. This photo was taken at 9 a.m. 

Last week, tolls were set at $30 ahead of what was expected to be an overnight snowstorm. 

