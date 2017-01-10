Something’s happening at the old Bob Evans in Woodbridge

There are signs of life at an old Bob Evans Restaurant at 13900 Noblewood Plaza.

We spotted new awnings at the eatery, and crews working at the restaurant space near the intersection of Prince William Parkway and Minniville Road in Woodbridge.

The property was purchased by Dody Ventures for $1.65 million in August, according to Prince William County records. The property was built in 2004 and opened as a Bob Evans. The restaurant later closed, however, another nearby Bob Evans is still in business at the intersection of Smoketown Road and Gideon Drive.

Are you Dody? Do you know what’s going here? Send us an email news@potomaclocal.com.