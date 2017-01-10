Read Us Daily for Local News in Manassas, Virginia

Lovejoy launches ‘100 Ways in 100 days’

by Potomac Local on January 10, 2017 at 4:07 pm Leave a Comment
From Manassas City Councilman Ian Lovejoy:

“What is 100 Ways in 100 days? In short, 100 Ways in 100 days is an “idea-raiser.”  Rather than raising money, our goal is to solicit ideas from the Manassas community on how to better the city.  As the name implies, the ultimate end-game is to come up with 100 small, cost effective, and implementable ideas that collectively have a big impact- all within approximately 100 days (January 15th – April 25th).”

Only ideas submitted via the website will be accepted, we’re told.

 

