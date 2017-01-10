From Manassas City Councilman Ian Lovejoy:

“What is 100 Ways in 100 days? In short, 100 Ways in 100 days is an “idea-raiser.” Rather than raising money, our goal is to solicit ideas from the Manassas community on how to better the city. As the name implies, the ultimate end-game is to come up with 100 small, cost effective, and implementable ideas that collectively have a big impact- all within approximately 100 days (January 15th – April 25th).”