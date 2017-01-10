Submitted:

Interfacing Brains to Electronics will be discussed by bioengineering professor Nathalia Peixoto at 7 p.m. Jan. 12 as part of Galileo’s Science Café, hosted by George Mason University’s Science and Technology Campus.

New breakthroughs in computer-brain interfaces can revolutionize the way that disabled individuals can go about their everyday lives. Our ability to see, hear, move, and think is controlled by neurons in our body that communicate by transmitting electrical signals. Scientists are using the electrical properties of nerves, in conjunction with the power of modern computers, to develop computer-brain interface technologies.

While this may sound like science fiction, our neural engineering laboratory is electrically stimulating and recording activity from neurons, developing retinal implants for blind people, and leveraging augmented reality to help people with disabilities.

Date: January 12, 2017

Location: Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia

Time:

6 p.m.: Doors open, food and beverages available

7-7:30 p.m.: Scientific Discussion

7:30-7:45 p.m.: Q&A

7:45-8:30 p.m.: Meet the Scientist and Networking Reception

RSVP to attend.