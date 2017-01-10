Baldwin Elementary School students get another day off Wednesday

No school for Baldwin Elem. students Jan. 11, 2017 due to final clean-up from water. Staff to report. See more at https://t.co/yQzPBABvb0 .

Baldwin Elementary School closed today due to a burst water pipe. The brand new school opened just before Christmas.

We emailed Manassas City schools spokeswoman Al Radford about the closure for tomorrow.

Potomac Local to Manassas Schools: “Do you have any photos of the Baldwin damage? Cost repair estimate? Also, can you tell us how something like this happened in a brand new facility? “

Manassas City Public Schools spokeswoman Al Radford: “No pictures…and not sure of total cost of repairs at this point. I am copying Andy Hawkins, Director of Finance and Operations…Mr. Hawkins is gathering information from the staff regarding everything that has been done and will provide an update to the School Board at the meeting tonight if you are able to view it.”