From the REALTOR® Association of Prince William (PWAR):
November 2016 residential real estate sales touted another positive month as compared to the prior year. A total of 528 homes were sold in November 2016, a surge of over 21 percent compared to November 2015 closed sales. The number of new pending rose minimally by 1 percent year-over-year, from 575 pending to 581.
New listings remained constant this month at exactly 571 new listings in November 2015 and 2016. Active listings fell again this month with 1,271 active listings in November, compared to 1,792 in 2015. The median sold price of homes continues to be positive, increasing 8 percent to $327,250 as compared to last year ($303,000).
REALTOR® Association of Prince William CEO April Thomas says, “Unlike industry seasonality, November sales in Prince William County reflect positive statistics as compared to this time last year. With the exception of active listings, the number of closed sales, new pendings, new listings and overall median price stayed constant or increased year-over-year.”
