Read Us Daily for Local News in Manassas, Virginia

29°

Menu

News
‘No school for Baldwin Elementary School students today…because of standing water in the building due to frozen pipes and no heat’

by Potomac Local on January 10, 2017 at 7:16 am Leave a Comment
manassasschoolbus

From Almeta (Al.) Radford Director, of Public Communications, Manassas City Public Schools

There will be no school for Baldwin Elementary School students today, Tuesday, January 10th, because of standing water in the building due to frozen pipes and no heat. A clean-up crew is on site to remove the water.

We will provide an update regarding the status of the building later today.  We appreciate the flexibility and understanding of Baldwin parents as this matter is addressed.

Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Manassas Local, News, Schools
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...