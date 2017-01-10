News ‘No school for Baldwin Elementary School students today…because of standing water in the building due to frozen pipes and no heat’
From Almeta (Al.) Radford Director, of Public Communications, Manassas City Public Schools
There will be no school for Baldwin Elementary School students today, Tuesday, January 10th, because of standing water in the building due to frozen pipes and no heat. A clean-up crew is on site to remove the water.
We will provide an update regarding the status of the building later today. We appreciate the flexibility and understanding of Baldwin parents as this matter is addressed.
