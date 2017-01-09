News What do you think of Gabe’s?
This discount clothing store for men and women brands itself as “unbelievable.”
From shirts, pants, shoes, to home accessories, Gabe’s is a one-stop shop for fashionistas on a budget looking for department store brands.
After opening a store just outside Fredericksburg, Gabes is now open in Featherstone Square in Woodbridge.
Have you shopped there? What do you think? Is the store as “unbelievable” as they say it is?
Tell us in the comments.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
‘Prince William County’s Critical Home Repair program’
January 9, 2017
Honor vets and active duty military at the Clubs at Quantico
January 6, 2017
Want More Prince William County?
January 5, 2017
Competitive Edge gives girls in sports an edge
December 29, 2016
Five ways Manassas Park Parks and Recreation staff stay motivated to workout
December 27, 2016
Grand Marshal, Woman of the Year honored at Manassas Christmas Parade
December 15, 2016