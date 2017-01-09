Read Us Daily for Local News in Prince William, Virginia

23°

Menu

News
What do you think of Gabe’s?

by Potomac Local on January 9, 2017 at 4:06 pm Leave a Comment
gabes

This discount clothing store for men and women brands itself as “unbelievable.”

From shirts, pants, shoes, to home accessories, Gabe’s is a one-stop shop for fashionistas on a budget looking for department store brands.

After opening a store just outside Fredericksburg, Gabes is now open in Featherstone Square in Woodbridge.

Have you shopped there? What do you think? Is the store as “unbelievable” as they say it is?

Tell us in the comments.

Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Business, News, Prince William, Woodbridge Local
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...