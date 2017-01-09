VRE will run ‘S’ trains on Inauguration Day

Submitted:

On January 20, 2017, Inauguration Day, the Virginia Railway Express will operate on an “S Schedule,” which will offer reduced service from the normal operating schedule. Specific train times can be found at www.vre.org under “Schedules.” Only trains with an “S” above the train number on the schedule will operate.

VRE’s decision to reduce service was based on a number of factors, including expected rail congestion in and around Union Station due to the increase in the number of Amtrak trains, projected delays resulting from increased security across the network, and the Federal Government’s decision to make the day a holiday for federal workers within the National Capital Region.