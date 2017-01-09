Read Us Daily for Local News in Prince William, Virginia

Rescued horse ‘Romeo is resting comfortably’

by Potomac Local on January 9, 2017 at 6:54 pm Leave a Comment
We have a message from the owner of “Romeo,” the horse emergency crews in Prince William County were called to help on Saturday.

It was passed along to us via Little Fork Volunteer Technical Large Animal Rescue Team.

 

“Romeo is resting comfortably at Marion du Pont Scott Equine Medical Center, no diagnosis yet but EPM is one of the possibilities. Waiting for blood results , neuro work up today with possible spinal tap. I will be there and will try to send an update.

I can’t express in words how much I appreciate the entire team that helped me with Romeo and thank you all for your continued well wishes and prayers. Dr Melinda Freckleton, Haymarket Veterinary Service,Doug Monaco and the entire Little Fork Volunteer Technical Large Animal Rescue Team, Malena Brisbois, Always There Horse Care- you all went above the call of duty with utmost compassion. Thank you!”

