Prince William fire crews fight two fires over weekend

From press releases:

On Sunday, January 8th at 9:46 a.m., fire and rescue units were dispatched to a structure fire in a shed located in the 11200 block of Smithfield Road in Manassas.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed smoke showing from a detached garage. Firefighters began attacking the fire and quickly extinguished it.

No injuries reported.

The homeowner, whom earlier had been working on his vehicle in the garage, was not home at the time of the fire.

According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, preliminary damages are estimated at $20,000 due to significant damage to the garage and the vehicle housed within the garage.

The fire started in the garage; the cause is undetermined and is currently under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

On Friday, January 6th at 7:43 a.m., fire and rescue units were dispatched to a structure fire in a single story home located in the 13600 block of Nokesville Road in Nokesville.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed smoke showing from the side of the home. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire located in a crawl space under the home.

No injuries reported.

The occupants, 3 adults, were home at the time of the fire. Red Cross was called to assist the displaced residents and their cat.

According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, preliminary damages are estimated at $50,000.

A Building Inspector has posted the home unsafe.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.