Habitat for Humanity Prince William County

Address: 10159 Hastings Dr Manassas, Virginia

10159 Hastings Dr Manassas, Virginia Phone: (703) 369-6708

Through Habitat for Humanity Prince William County’s Critical Home Repair program, critical systems that impact health and safety are repaired, replaced or built for families who could not otherwise afford to accomplish these tasks. Please visit http://habitatpwc.org/programs/ to learn more!