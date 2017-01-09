Sponsored Post ‘Prince William County’s Critical Home Repair program’
- Habitat for Humanity Prince William County
- Address: 10159 Hastings Dr Manassas, Virginia
- Phone: (703) 369-6708
Through Habitat for Humanity Prince William County’s Critical Home Repair program, critical systems that impact health and safety are repaired, replaced or built for families who could not otherwise afford to accomplish these tasks. Please visit http://habitatpwc.org/programs/ to learn more!Send news and photos to Potomac Local
January 9, 2017
