‘Prince William County’s Critical Home Repair program’

by Sponsored Post on January 9, 2017 at 9:57 am Leave a Comment
  • Habitat for Humanity Prince William County
  • Address: 10159 Hastings Dr Manassas, Virginia
  • Phone: (703) 369-6708
Through Habitat for Humanity Prince William County’s Critical Home Repair program, critical systems that impact health and safety are repaired, replaced or built for families who could not otherwise afford to accomplish these tasks. Please visit http://habitatpwc.org/programs/ to learn more!

