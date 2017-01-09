MANASSAS, Va. — A new report outlines the condition of streets and roads in Manassas City.

Of the 250 lane miles maintained by city crews, 148 of them are in poor or very poor condition and are in need of paving, according to the full report.

The new report identifies streets that will be paved over the next three years.

The city paid $23,647 for the report. The City has $700,000 per year for paving projects, according to city spokeswoman Patty Prince.

From the city’s report:

This summer, the City hired Fugro-Roadware, Inc. with a specially outfitted truck to drive the City’s streets and measure the pavement condition and evaluate the ride quality. The pavement condition has been used to prioritize the maintenance projects identified in the three-year Pavement Management Plan. Based on this inspection, the current condition of the majority of the City’s roads indicates that the City should implement a pavement maintenance program that is as aggressive as the City’s finances permit. This inspection also indicates that the majority of our roads should be evaluated and monitored for maintenance. The average pavement condition for our principal arterial roads is in the poor category, while all other roads have an average condition that is in the fair category. Using the current pavement condition ratings adjusted to account for high traffic volumes, the City has

prepared the three-year Pavement Management Plan to utilize available funding from the City’s General Fund to improve the streets in greatest need of maintenance. The inspection of the City’s streets also reveals that our typical street provides a fair to good ride

quality.

Here’s the plan to fix the roads over the next three years: