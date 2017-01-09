Read Us Daily for Local News in Prince William, Virginia

‘A bullet was found lodged in an interior wall of a vacant apartment’

by Potomac Local on January 9, 2017 at 12:38 pm Leave a Comment
From police: 

Shooting into an Unoccupied Dwelling– On January 6 at 2:00PM, officers responded to an apartment located in the 1200 Potomac Vista Dr in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a destruction of property.

The property manager reported to police that a bullet was found lodged in an interior wall of a vacant apartment. Further investigation revealed that gunshots were heard in the area around 9:00PM on

December 29. Officers checked the area at the time but nothing was found. No injuries or other property damage were reported.

