‘A horse that was down in his stall, unable to get up’

by Potomac Local on January 7, 2017 at 7:17 pm Leave a Comment

horserescue1
horserescue6
horserescue2
horserescue5
horserescue4
horserescue3

From Nokesville Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department:

DATE: 01/07/2017
TIME: 1103HRS [11:03 a.m.]
BOX: 2528
CALL TYPE: FIRE SERVICE
ADDRESS: 9500 BLOCK OF KENDALL KNOLLS LANE
DISPATCHED UNITS: E525B

DESCRIPTION: Engine 525 was dispatched to assist Little Fork Volunteer Technical Large Animal Rescue Team with a horse that was down in his stall, unable to get up. Working together, units successfully up-righted the horse.

The horse did not appear to be injured, but was going to be checked out more thoroughly by the vet.

Photos courtesy of Captain Kane.

Update 

Are you the owner of the horse or the vet who cared for it? Send us an email to news@potomaclocal.com and update us on the condition of the horse, and please give us the animal’s name. Potomac Local readers are asking if the horse is OK.

