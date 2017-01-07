News ‘A horse that was down in his stall, unable to get up’
From Nokesville Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department:
DATE: 01/07/2017
TIME: 1103HRS [11:03 a.m.]
BOX: 2528
CALL TYPE: FIRE SERVICE
ADDRESS: 9500 BLOCK OF KENDALL KNOLLS LANE
DISPATCHED UNITS: E525B
DESCRIPTION: Engine 525 was dispatched to assist Little Fork Volunteer Technical Large Animal Rescue Team with a horse that was down in his stall, unable to get up. Working together, units successfully up-righted the horse.
The horse did not appear to be injured, but was going to be checked out more thoroughly by the vet.
Photos courtesy of Captain Kane.
Update
