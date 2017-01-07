From police:

Double Murder Investigation *ARREST – On January 3, 2017, the Grand Jury for Prince William County returned multiple indictments against a suspect, identified as Noe Antonio NOLASCO AMAYA, in connection to the murders of Willian Alexander Molina-Rivas, 36, and Jose Javier Avalos, 17, which occurred at a residence in the 10300 block of Lomond Dr in Manassas on July 31, 2016. Investigators from the Prince William County Fire Marshal’s Office previously charged the same man with arson in August of 2016 for allegedly causing the fire inside the home resulting in the deaths of both victims and four dogs. The suspect was served the additional charges on January 4, 2017 and remains incarcerated at the Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center. This incident was jointly investigated by the Prince William County Police Homicide Unit and Fire Marshal’s Office with the assistance of the B.A.T.F. Arson and Explosives Unit.

Indicted on January 3: [No Photo Available]

Noe Antonio NOLASCO AMAYA, 36, of no fixed address

Charged with 2 counts of 1st degree murder and 2 counts of felony murder

Court Date: May 1, 2017 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond