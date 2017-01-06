Submitted by Prince William County:

Commuters and residents who travel the Route 28 corridor will be happy to know that the project that included the widening of Route 28 and the Vint Hill Road realignment is now complete. The Board of County Supervisors will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday, Jan. 9, at 11 a.m. to officially open the road.

The project realigned Vint Hill Road so that the new, four-lane, divided road intersects with Route 28 at Bristow Village Boulevard. The project also widened Route 28 for about a mile between Linton Hall Road and the realigned Vint Hill Road. Both roads now have shared use paths that run beside them.

The project, which was funded by a combination of county, state and federal funds and completed under budget, included asphalt paving, marking pavement, traffic signs and traffic signal installation, sound walls construction, rock blasting, utility relocation and placing a stormwater management pond.