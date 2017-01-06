Submitted:

Republican candidate for Governor Corey Stewart announced today the winner of his campaign’s AR-15 giveaway contest today.

“The right to keep and bear arms is non-negotiable.” Stewart opened, “What better way to bring attention to that right than to give away a firearm over the Christmas holiday.”

We are happy to announce the winner of the AR-15 has been selected. He is a Navy Veteran from Woodbridge, is a member of the NRA and loves the Second Amendment,” Stewart said. “We will be hosting an official presentation ceremony Friday, January 13th, at All Shooters Tactical in Woodbridge, where I hope to spend some time firing off some rounds with the winner.”

Stewart campaign’s giveaway incited a storm of media coverage, from the perspective of gun rights supporters and gun control advocates alike.