Republican candidate for Governor Corey Stewart announced today the winner of his campaign’s AR-15 giveaway contest today.
“The right to keep and bear arms is non-negotiable.” Stewart opened, “What better way to bring attention to that right than to give away a firearm over the Christmas holiday.”
We are happy to announce the winner of the AR-15 has been selected. He is a Navy Veteran from Woodbridge, is a member of the NRA and loves the Second Amendment,” Stewart said. “We will be hosting an official presentation ceremony Friday, January 13th, at All Shooters Tactical in Woodbridge, where I hope to spend some time firing off some rounds with the winner.”
Stewart campaign’s giveaway incited a storm of media coverage, from the perspective of gun rights supporters and gun control advocates alike.
