News Stafford under winter weather advisory for Saturday
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BALTIMORE MD/WASHINGTON HAS ISSUED A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW... WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY. * PRECIPITATION TYPE...SNOW. * ACCUMULATIONS...1 TO 3 INCHES. * TIMING...OVERNIGHT THROUGH MIDDAY SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...SNOW ON ROADS WILL RESULT IN TRAVEL IMPACTS. * WINDS...NORTH 10 TO 15 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 25 MPH. * TEMPERATURES...IN THE MID 20S. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. BE PREPARED FOR SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES...AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Honor vets and active duty military at the Clubs at Quantico
January 6, 2017
Sponsored Post
Want More Prince William County?
January 5, 2017
Sponsored Post
Competitive Edge gives girls in sports an edge
December 29, 2016
Sponsored Post
Five ways Manassas Park Parks and Recreation staff stay motivated to workout
December 27, 2016
Sponsored Post
Grand Marshal, Woman of the Year honored at Manassas Christmas Parade
December 15, 2016
Sponsored Post
Holiday events with music and Santa Claus at Chick-Fil-A Bristow
December 11, 2016
Sponsored Post