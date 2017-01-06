Read Us Daily for Local News in Prince William, Virginia

32°

Menu
Breaking News: Exclusive: Mark Dudenhefer won’t seek reelection to House of Delegates

News
Stafford under winter weather advisory for Saturday

by Potomac Local on January 6, 2017 at 9:50 am Leave a Comment
jan7mostlikelysnow 
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST
SATURDAY...

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BALTIMORE MD/WASHINGTON HAS
ISSUED A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW... WHICH IS IN EFFECT
FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY.

* PRECIPITATION TYPE...SNOW.

* ACCUMULATIONS...1 TO 3 INCHES.

* TIMING...OVERNIGHT THROUGH MIDDAY SATURDAY.

* IMPACTS...SNOW ON ROADS WILL RESULT IN TRAVEL IMPACTS.

* WINDS...NORTH 10 TO 15 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 25 MPH.

* TEMPERATURES...IN THE MID 20S.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW
WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. BE PREPARED FOR SNOW
COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES...AND USE CAUTION WHILE
DRIVING.

Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Manassas Local, News, Prince William, Stafford
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...