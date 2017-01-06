Read Us Daily for Local News in Manassas, Virginia

News
Rash of auto break-ins continues in Manassas

by Potomac Local on January 6, 2017 at 8:55 am Leave a Comment
103012-Manassas-police
Date of Report (all 2017 unless noted otherwise) Date and Time of Incident Location Type of Crime
of Incident		 Type of Crime Value of Item(s) Stolen or Damaged Description of Stolen Item(s) or Damage Description of Suspect(s)
Jan. 2 Between Dec. 31 and Jan. 2 8400 block of Braxted Ln Larceny from Auto $100 Mp3 player None available
Jan. 1 Between 12 a.m. on Dec. 30 and 1:20 p.m. on Jan. 1

10100 block of Trinity Ln

  
Larceny from Auto $320 Cash, miscellaneous items

None available
Dec. 31, 2016 Between 5 p.m. on Dec. 30 and 8 a.m. on Dec. 31 9200 block of Taney Rd Larceny from Auto $5 Cash and coins

None available
Dec. 31, 2016 Between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Dec. 31 *two vehicles* on the 9100 block of Verbena Ct Larceny from Auto $25 Tools

None available
Dec. 31, 2016 Overnight hours of Dec. 30 *four vehicles* on the 9100 block of Verbena Ct

Tampering with Vehicle

 Nothing  Rummaged through

None available
 Dec. 30, 2016  Between 5 p.m. on Dec. 29 and 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 30  *two vehicles* on the 9500 block of Harvest Pl  Larceny from Auto  $5  

Loose change

  

None available

Crime Prevention Tip:
Larcenies from vehicle, theft of motor vehicle parts, and vandalisms to auto are the most commonly reported property offenses in the City of Manassas. Valuables left in plain sight inside a vehicle offer a tempting reward for criminals, especially if gaining access could be as simple as opening an unlocked door. To avoid becoming a victim of larceny, residents are strongly urged to consider the following tips:
1. Lock all vehicle doors and windows. (It doesn’t hurt to double-check. Many victims thought they had left their vehicles locked before the theft took place. “Before you sleep, make sure it beeped!”)
2. Park your vehicle in a well-lit and/or in a populous location
3. Conceal all valuables before arriving at your destination. Never underestimate the value of something to someone else. Even spare change can entice a thief to break in and steal other items once inside.
4. Report all suspicious activity by calling 703-257-8000. It never hurts to have a pen and paper ready by the phone in the event you are able to provide a description of what you saw.

Also from Manassas police: 

Stolen Auto

On Dec. 31, 2016, Manassas City Police met with a resident on the 9200 block of Massie St for a report of a stolen auto. The reporting party told officers that sometime between the evening of Dec. 30 and the morning of Dec. 31, someone stole his 1998 Toyota Camry from the parking area in front of his residence.

Description of stolen vehicle: 1998 Toyota Camry, green, dented driver’s door, driver’s window removed, valued at $1,500

 

