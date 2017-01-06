Rash of auto break-ins continues in Manassas

Crime Prevention Tip:

Larcenies from vehicle, theft of motor vehicle parts, and vandalisms to auto are the most commonly reported property offenses in the City of Manassas. Valuables left in plain sight inside a vehicle offer a tempting reward for criminals, especially if gaining access could be as simple as opening an unlocked door. To avoid becoming a victim of larceny, residents are strongly urged to consider the following tips:

1. Lock all vehicle doors and windows. (It doesn’t hurt to double-check. Many victims thought they had left their vehicles locked before the theft took place. “Before you sleep, make sure it beeped!”)

2. Park your vehicle in a well-lit and/or in a populous location

3. Conceal all valuables before arriving at your destination. Never underestimate the value of something to someone else. Even spare change can entice a thief to break in and steal other items once inside.

4. Report all suspicious activity by calling 703-257-8000. It never hurts to have a pen and paper ready by the phone in the event you are able to provide a description of what you saw.