News Rash of auto break-ins continues in Manassas
|Date of Report (all 2017 unless noted otherwise)
|Date and Time of Incident
|Location Type of Crime
of Incident
|Type of Crime
|Value of Item(s) Stolen or Damaged
|Description of Stolen Item(s) or Damage
|Description of Suspect(s)
|Jan. 2
|Between Dec. 31 and Jan. 2
|8400 block of Braxted Ln
|Larceny from Auto
|$100
|Mp3 player
|None available
|Jan. 1
|Between 12 a.m. on Dec. 30 and 1:20 p.m. on Jan. 1
|
|Larceny from Auto
|$320
|Cash, miscellaneous items
|
None available
|Dec. 31, 2016
|Between 5 p.m. on Dec. 30 and 8 a.m. on Dec. 31
|9200 block of Taney Rd
|Larceny from Auto
|$5
|Cash and coins
|
None available
|Dec. 31, 2016
|Between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Dec. 31
|*two vehicles* on the 9100 block of Verbena Ct
|Larceny from Auto
|$25
|Tools
|
None available
|Dec. 31, 2016
|Overnight hours of Dec. 30
|*four vehicles* on the 9100 block of Verbena Ct
|
Tampering with Vehicle
|Nothing
|Rummaged through
|
None available
|Dec. 30, 2016
|Between 5 p.m. on Dec. 29 and 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 30
|*two vehicles* on the 9500 block of Harvest Pl
|Larceny from Auto
|$5
|
|
None available
Crime Prevention Tip:
Larcenies from vehicle, theft of motor vehicle parts, and vandalisms to auto are the most commonly reported property offenses in the City of Manassas. Valuables left in plain sight inside a vehicle offer a tempting reward for criminals, especially if gaining access could be as simple as opening an unlocked door. To avoid becoming a victim of larceny, residents are strongly urged to consider the following tips:
1. Lock all vehicle doors and windows. (It doesn’t hurt to double-check. Many victims thought they had left their vehicles locked before the theft took place. “Before you sleep, make sure it beeped!”)
2. Park your vehicle in a well-lit and/or in a populous location
3. Conceal all valuables before arriving at your destination. Never underestimate the value of something to someone else. Even spare change can entice a thief to break in and steal other items once inside.
4. Report all suspicious activity by calling 703-257-8000. It never hurts to have a pen and paper ready by the phone in the event you are able to provide a description of what you saw.
Also from Manassas police:
Stolen Auto
On Dec. 31, 2016, Manassas City Police met with a resident on the 9200 block of Massie St for a report of a stolen auto. The reporting party told officers that sometime between the evening of Dec. 30 and the morning of Dec. 31, someone stole his 1998 Toyota Camry from the parking area in front of his residence.
Description of stolen vehicle: 1998 Toyota Camry, green, dented driver’s door, driver’s window removed, valued at $1,500
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Honor vets and active duty military at the Clubs at Quantico
January 6, 2017
Want More Prince William County?
January 5, 2017
Competitive Edge gives girls in sports an edge
December 29, 2016
Five ways Manassas Park Parks and Recreation staff stay motivated to workout
December 27, 2016
Grand Marshal, Woman of the Year honored at Manassas Christmas Parade
December 15, 2016
Holiday events with music and Santa Claus at Chick-Fil-A Bristow
December 11, 2016