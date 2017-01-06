Read Us Daily for Local News in Prince William, Virginia

Police searching for bailout suspect at I-95, Route 234 near Dumfries

by Potomac Local on January 6, 2017 at 4:54 pm Leave a Comment
Photo: Mary Davidson

Virginia State Police are searching for a suspect who bailed out of a car in the area of Interstate 95 and Route 234, near Dumfries. 

We’re told there is a heavy police presence in the area, and that police helicopters were called into the assist in the search. 

More info as we have it.

