News Police searching for bailout suspect at I-95, Route 234 near Dumfries
Virginia State Police are searching for a suspect who bailed out of a car in the area of Interstate 95 and Route 234, near Dumfries.
We’re told there is a heavy police presence in the area, and that police helicopters were called into the assist in the search.
More info as we have it.
