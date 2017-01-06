Read Us Daily for Local News in Prince William, Virginia

‘They were chance shots, but captured Sen. Colgan’s image at one of his last public appearances’

by Potomac Local on January 6, 2017 at 4:14 pm Leave a Comment

colgan1onstage
colgan2

From Delegate Richard Anderson: 

I’m sending you the attached photos that I made of Sen. Chuck Colgan at the dedication of Charles J. Colgan, Sr. High School on August 22, 2016.

I was seated on the stage directly behind Sen. Colgan and made the photos that I have attached here. They were chance shots, but captured Sen. Colgan’s image at one of his last public appearances. I only think it’s appropriate to share them with others who can in turn share them with a wider audience.

I’m not interested in getting a credit line and give you permission to use them as you see fit. My goal is to memorialize a great man who was my colleague and a great Virginia legislator.

Charles J. “Chuck” Colgan was Virginia’s longest-serving State Senator. He died Tuesday at age 90. He will be buried on Monday, January 9, 2017.

