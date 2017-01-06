News ‘They were chance shots, but captured Sen. Colgan’s image at one of his last public appearances’
From Delegate Richard Anderson:
I’m sending you the attached photos that I made of Sen. Chuck Colgan at the dedication of Charles J. Colgan, Sr. High School on August 22, 2016.
I was seated on the stage directly behind Sen. Colgan and made the photos that I have attached here. They were chance shots, but captured Sen. Colgan’s image at one of his last public appearances. I only think it’s appropriate to share them with others who can in turn share them with a wider audience.
I’m not interested in getting a credit line and give you permission to use them as you see fit. My goal is to memorialize a great man who was my colleague and a great Virginia legislator.
Charles J. “Chuck” Colgan was Virginia’s longest-serving State Senator. He died Tuesday at age 90. He will be buried on Monday, January 9, 2017.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
