From Delegate Richard Anderson:

I’m sending you the attached photos that I made of Sen. Chuck Colgan at the dedication of Charles J. Colgan, Sr. High School on August 22, 2016.

I was seated on the stage directly behind Sen. Colgan and made the photos that I have attached here. They were chance shots, but captured Sen. Colgan’s image at one of his last public appearances. I only think it’s appropriate to share them with others who can in turn share them with a wider audience.

I’m not interested in getting a credit line and give you permission to use them as you see fit. My goal is to memorialize a great man who was my colleague and a great Virginia legislator.