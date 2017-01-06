From the Virginia Flag Staus website:

Governor’s Flag Order for the Commonwealth of Virginia

I do hereby order that the flag of the Commonwealth of Virginia is to be flown at half-staff over the state Capitol in respect and memory of former Virginia Senator and President Pro Tempore Charles J. Colgan.

In accordance with Virginia protocol, the flag of the Commonwealth of Virginia shall be lowered to half-staff for ten days starting on the day of death of a former President Pro Tempore of the Virginia Senate.

I hereby order that the flag shall be lowered immediately and remain at half-staff until sunset on January 13, 2017.

Ordered on this, the 6th day of January, 2017.

Governor’s flag order for Prince William County and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park

Be it further encouraged that the flag of the Commonwealth of Virginia may be flown at half-staff on all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park, and in any other locality as deemed appropriate, in respect and memory of former Senator Charles J. Colgan.

I hereby authorize that the flag shall be lowered immediately and remain at half-staff until sundown on January 13, 2017.

Authorized on this, the6th day of January, 2017.

Sincerely,

Terence R. McAuliffe