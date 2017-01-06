Submitted:

Pam Spilman didn’t get much sleep on the night of January 1. Earlier that evening, she’d checked the winning numbers in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, and discovered the ticket she’d bought for her husband Glenn was one of the game’s three $1 million winners!

Nevertheless, both Glenn and Pam went in to their respective jobs the next day, as if nothing had happened.

On January 5, the Bristow couple received their million-dollar check from Virginia Lottery Executive Director Paula Otto.

Pam bought the winning ticket at the 7-Eleven at 6865 Wellington Road in Manassas, while Glenn was outside pumping gas. The store receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The Spilmans said they have no immediate plans for the winnings, except to be debt-free.

The winning ticket is #103271. The other two top-prize winners were bought in Richmond and Lynchburg. Six tickets won $25,000 each. Those tickets were bought in Charlottesville, Culpeper, Dumfries, Richmond, Rustburg and Yorktown. An additional 300 tickets each won $500.