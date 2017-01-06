News BadWolf, CJ Finz team for brewpub in Downtown Manassas
MANASSAS, Va. — The owners of BadWolf Brewery and CJ Finz will soon open a brewpub on Battle Street in Downtown Manassas, sources close to the project told Potomac Local.
Owners of the respective establishments have been mum on details of the new joint, and we don’t yet know when it will open.
The site located at 9406 Battle Street was most recently home to El Cactus Tex Mex which closed in October.
The owners posted this farewell message to Facebook:
Thank you so much to everyone that came out this weekend and last to say Goodbye!!! Thank you to our guests.
Thank you to my Wife who put the Mom in Mom and Pop operation. I couldn’t have done this without you Erika. Thank you to my Dad and Mom for your support ever since you adopted me and took me into your home.
Thank you to my amazing staff that stayed until the end. Thank you to The GunSmoke band, Chuggalug, and Chris Rall, the staff of Okras, and the staff of the Manassas Longhorn steakhouse who came out both nights. Thank you to my staff from Outback Steakhouse for your support. We are so moved by everyone’s support of the years.
Thank you Manassas and Historic Manassas for your support.
God has blessed us in so many way.
Th new brewpub from BadWolf and CJ Finz comes after economic development officials announced a $10,000 grant to help the owners of Sinistral Brewing, located nearby and slated to open later this summer.
CJ Finz is located in Downtown at 9413 West Street. BadWolf has two locations: Big Bad Wolf at 8420 Kao Circle, and Little Badwolf at 9776 Center Street in Manassas.
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Honor vets and active duty military at the Clubs at Quantico
January 6, 2017
Want More Prince William County?
January 5, 2017
Competitive Edge gives girls in sports an edge
December 29, 2016
Five ways Manassas Park Parks and Recreation staff stay motivated to workout
December 27, 2016
Grand Marshal, Woman of the Year honored at Manassas Christmas Parade
December 15, 2016
Holiday events with music and Santa Claus at Chick-Fil-A Bristow
December 11, 2016