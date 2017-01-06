BadWolf, CJ Finz team for brewpub in Downtown Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. — The owners of BadWolf Brewery and CJ Finz will soon open a brewpub on Battle Street in Downtown Manassas, sources close to the project told Potomac Local.

Owners of the respective establishments have been mum on details of the new joint, and we don’t yet know when it will open.

The site located at 9406 Battle Street was most recently home to El Cactus Tex Mex which closed in October.

The owners posted this farewell message to Facebook:

Thank you so much to everyone that came out this weekend and last to say Goodbye!!! Thank you to our guests. Thank you to my Wife who put the Mom in Mom and Pop operation. I couldn’t have done this without you Erika. Thank you to my Dad and Mom for your support ever since you adopted me and took me into your home. Thank you to my amazing staff that stayed until the end. Thank you to The GunSmoke band, Chuggalug, and Chris Rall, the staff of Okras, and the staff of the Manassas Longhorn steakhouse who came out both nights. Thank you to my staff from Outback Steakhouse for your support. We are so moved by everyone’s support of the years.