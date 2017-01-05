Read Us Daily for Local News in Manassas, Virginia

‘You’ll soon be seeing work start at Prince William Hospital’

by Potomac Local on January 5, 2017 at 9:09 pm Leave a Comment
novantpw3
novantpw2
novantpw1

From Manassas City Councilman Ian Lovejoy: 

You’ll soon be seeing work start at Prince William Hospital. Here are renderings of the end result. A much more attractive and patient-centric design.

