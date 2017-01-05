News ‘You’ll soon be seeing work start at Prince William Hospital’
From Manassas City Councilman Ian Lovejoy:
You’ll soon be seeing work start at Prince William Hospital. Here are renderings of the end result. A much more attractive and patient-centric design.
