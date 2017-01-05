Pictured in the slider: Aviles, Roldan, Martinez

From police:

Aggravated Malicious Wounding – On January 4 at 3:41PM, officers responded to the area of Rixlew Ln and Ashton Ave in Manassas (20109) to investigate a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they located two victims, a 17-year-old male juvenile of Manassas and a 16-year-old male juvenile of Woodbridge, by a wooded area near the above location.

One of the victims sustained a gunshot wound to the upper body while the other victim sustained a minor, non-gunshot related injury to his head. Both victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation revealed that the victims were walking through a wooded path in the above area when they were approached by two men, later identified as Jonathan Leonel AVILES and a 17-year-old male juvenile of Manassas. During the encounter, the AVILES suspect brandished a handgun and struck both victims. At one point, the 16-year-old victim was shot in the upper body.

After the incident, the suspects fled in the vehicle occupied by two other men, identified as Steven Joseph ROLDAN and Diego MARTINEZ. Detectives from the Gang Unit were able to determine that the suspects were connected to the criminal street gang “South Side”. The vehicle involved in the shooting was located by officers in the 7900 block of Community Dr later that evening where the suspects were also detained without incident. The suspects and victims were known to one another and the incident was not random. Following the investigation, the below individuals were arrested.

Arrested on January 4:

Jonathan Joseph AVILES, 20, of 7994 Community Dr in Manassas

Charged with 1 count of aggravated malicious wounding, 1 count of malicious wounding, 2 counts of gang participation, and 1 count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Steven Joseph ROLDAN, 18, of 8659 Burton Parrish Ct in Manassas

Charged with 1 count of conspiracy to commit malicious wounding and 1 count of conspiracy to commit gang participation

Diego MARTINEZ, 18, of 9374 Hidden Spring Dr in Manassas

Charged with 1 count of conspiracy to commit malicious wounding and 1 count of conspiracy to commit gang participation Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

A 17-year-old male juvenile of Manassas

Charged with 1 count of aggravated malicious wounding, 1 count of malicious wounding and 2 counts of gang participation

Court Date: Pending | Status: Held at the Juvenile Detention Center