From Manassas City Police:

Armed Robbery – Arrest

On Jan. 4, 2017, Manassas City Police identified John J. SCHAFER, 47, as the suspect in an armed robbery that occurred at 7-Eleven (9056 Liberia Ave) and in an attempted robbery that occurred at Family Dollar (9112 Mathis Ave). Both incidents took place between 7:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. on Jan. 3, 3017. SCHAFER was arrested without incident at his residence, located at 8887 Grant Ave.