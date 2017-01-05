News ‘Schafer was arrested without incident at his residence’
From Manassas City Police:
Armed Robbery – Arrest
On Jan. 4, 2017, Manassas City Police identified John J. SCHAFER, 47, as the suspect in an armed robbery that occurred at 7-Eleven (9056 Liberia Ave) and in an attempted robbery that occurred at Family Dollar (9112 Mathis Ave). Both incidents took place between 7:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. on Jan. 3, 3017. SCHAFER was arrested without incident at his residence, located at 8887 Grant Ave.
